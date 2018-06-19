Mo. Gov. Nixon Announces Position Changes

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon is shuffling some positions within his administration.

The Democratic governor on Thursday appointed state Revenue Department Director Alana Barragan-Scott to the Administrative Hearing Commission, which helps settle disputes between state agencies and businesses or individuals.

Brian Long is Nixon's choice to replace Barragan-Scott as revenue director. Long has been the director since 2005 of an association of Missouri's public universities. He was also chief operating officer for the receivership of Transit Casualty Co. from 2002 to 2011.

Barragan-Scott became revenue director in 2009, after serving as the department's deputy director and general counsel. She also worked at the attorney general's office for 15 years.

Both appointments require Senate confirmation.