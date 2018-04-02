Mo. Gov. Nixon Heading to Chicago for Conferences

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is heading to Chicago for several days.

The governor's office says Nixon will be attending a bipartisan governors' forum about leadership in times of crisis. The event at the University of Chicago is to feature presentations from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson

While in Chicago, Nixon also is to discuss about foreign trade issues with representatives of Brazil, Canada, Chile, Japan, Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Nixon was leaving Tuesday for Chicago and is to return Thursday.