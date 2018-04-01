Mo. Gov. Nixon to Open Annual Trout Season

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon heads to southwest Missouri this week to fire the starter's pistol for the state's annual trout season.

Nixon is to open the trout fishing season at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

It's tradition for Missouri governors to ceremonially open the trout season. But Nixon also is an avid fisherman. The governor's office says Nixon also plans to do some fishing while at the state park.

Roaring River is one of three Missouri state parks that offer trout fishing.