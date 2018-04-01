Mo. Gov. Nixon Wants to Reopen Federal Parks

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon's administration is working on a proposal that could allow National Park to reopen in Missouri with help from the state.

Nixon said Friday that Missouri's proposal would specifically include plans to reopen the Gateway Arch grounds in St. Louis and the Ozark National Scenic Riverways Park in southern Missouri.

He described the parks as "national treasurers" that draw millions of visitors and "generate significant economic activity" for Missouri.

National parks have been closed because of the federal budget stalemate in Washington that has resulted in a partial government shutdown.

On Thursday, President Barack Obama's administration said it would allow parks to reopen if states are willing to pay the costs.

Utah and Colorado already have struck deals to re-open some of the national parks.