Mo Gov Says State Agencies Using Less Energy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says state agencies used nearly 2.3 percent less energy last year after he ordered government to be more efficient.

Nixon's administration says that state agencies cut their electricity consumption alone by more than 6 percent.

Nixon signed an executive order in 2009 requiring state government to use less energy. The Office of Administration says the response included more efficient lighting and reducing instances of heating and cooling systems running at the same time.