Mo. Governor Appoints Attorney to Ethics Panel

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has tapped a Springfield attorney to serve on the state Ethics Commission.

Nixon selected Gregory Weaver, a Democrat, to serve on the panel until March 2018. Weaver previously was in private law practice and is currently an instructor at Everest College in Springfield. He would replace fellow Democrat Dennis Rose, who currently chairs the commission.

Nixon also appointed a former State Board of Education member to serve on the governing board of Missouri Western State University for a term ending in October 2019. David Liechti, of St. Joseph, is an accountant and a former school board member.

The governor also tapped a former Democratic state representative to serve on a real estate appraiser's board until September.

All the nominees need Senate confirmation before assuming their positions.