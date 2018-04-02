Mo. Governor releases $1.2 million for social service agencies

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon released $1.2 million to three social service programs. These include state domestic violence shelters, the Department of Social Services and local Area Agencies on Aging.

According to State Budget Director Linda Luebbering, the releases will provide:

$356,000 more to domestic violence shelters to help provide services for victims of domestic abuse.

$471,000 more to crisis care services provided by the Department of Social Services. These services help both young and older kids that are in crisis or at risk of abuse or neglect.

$450,000 additional funds to Area Agencies on Aging. These agencies provide services for the elderly.

Luebbering says the three programs will receive the full amount set aside by lawmakers, but subsequently withheld by the Governor while waiting for tax collections to catch up with spending.

"That's the last of those restrictions. Let me be clear, we are not restricting money that is available. We released the remaining amount," Luebbering said.

True North Shelter Executive Director Barbara Hodges says it is going to use the money for bills, pay the staff, and stabilize their budget.

"We are delighted to receive funding to continue our programs. We are happy they released this to us," Hodges said.

The director of the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says while appreciating the funding, it's still not enough money.

"We are seeing more people turned away that are in need of these services. So no, its not enough money, but we understand the dynamics of the government," development director Zach Wilson said.

For the entire 2012 fiscal year, the state would give a total $15.8 million dollars toward these social services. They are split as followed:

$4.8 million for domestic violence services

$2 million for crisis services

$9 million for Area Agencies on Aging.