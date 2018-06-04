Mo. High Court Disbars KC Lawyer

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a Kansas City lawyer for improperly taking about $800,000 in loans from clients.

The Kansas City Star reports the high court announced Friday it had disbarred James C. Wirken.

Wirken offered to surrender his law license in September after state disciplinary authorities accused him of borrowing money without informing the clients of the fairness of the transactions. He also didn't advise them to seek independent legal advice or obtain the clients' written informed consent.

The high court's office of chief disciplinary counsel said Wirken borrowed about $800,000 from seven clients and most of the money or interest was not repaid.

Wirken said Tuesday he's paid back, or is paying back, all the money. He's converted his law practice into a consulting firm.