Mo. High Court Upholds St. Louis Firefighter Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a state law aimed at allowing veteran St. Louis firefighters to live outside the city limits.

St. Louis requires municipal employees to live within the city. But a 2010 Missouri law exempts firefighters with seven years on the job from residency requirements if the local school district is not fully accredited.

The St. Louis district was unaccredited when the law passed, although it now has provisional accreditation.

St. Louis officials filed suit, arguing the state law infringed on the city's authority to set its own work policies.

A trial judge ruled last year for the city. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned that ruling.