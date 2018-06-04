Mo. Highway Patrol Issues Alert for Missing Girl

HARRISON COUNTY - KSHB-TV, Kansas City's NBC affiliate, reports that the Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Harrison County deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Baily Ann Summers, who was last seen leaving her house in Gilman City, Mo. - about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City - Thursday afternoon with 23-year-old Elijah McPike.

Deputies say Bailey has a protection order against McPike, who is known to be violent and suicidal.

McPike may be driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plates 72A-8GM. McPike left the scene in an unknown direction.

Authorities say Bailey is 5'7", 125 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and faded blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bailey and McPike are asked to call 911 or the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 660-425-3199.