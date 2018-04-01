Mo. House Adopts Bill to Study Education Standards

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led House has backed off its opposition to new education standards and endorsed legislation to keep them in place while a commission studies their effectiveness.

State education officials voted to adopt the Common Core State Standards in 2010. Since then, opponents have charged that the standards take away control of curriculum from local school districts.

But House opponents acknowledged Tuesday that schools have already spent money to implement the standards for assessments tests scheduled for this fall. They agreed to allow them to remain in place until a group makes a recommendation for the 2016-17 academic year.

The group would be charged with developing standards for English, language arts, math, history and government.

The bill needs one more vote before moving to the Senate.