Mo. House Backs Consent Requirement on Union Dues

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has advanced a measure requiring unions to get annual written consent to deduct money from members' paycheck for political purposes. The House endorsed the legislation on voice vote Wednesday.

Sponsoring Rep. Shane Schoeller, a Willard Republican, says the measure will empower workers to take political positions that differ from their union.

St. Louis County Democrat Sylvester Taylor says workers already must give consent for dues to be used for political purposes. He says requiring annual consent would simply run up administrative

costs for unions.

The House bill needs another vote to go to the Senate, which previously passed its own bill requiring annual consent for paycheck deductions for public employee unions.