Mo. House Backs Prescription Bill to Combat Meth

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has narrowly endorsed legislation requiring prescriptions for some cold and allergy medicines containing a key ingredient in the illegal drug methamphetamine.

Missouri already requires pharmacies to keep nonprescription remedies containing the decongestant pseudoephedrine behind the counter. Buyers have to sign logs and can only purchase limited amounts at a time. The bill that advanced Tuesday would require a doctor's prescription for hard tablets containing pseudoephedrine. Liquids and gel-caps containing the substance could still be purchased

without one.

House members gave the bill first-round approval on an 80-71 vote. It would need a minimum of 82 "yes" votes on final House action to move to the Senate.