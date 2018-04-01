Mo House Backs Tax Breaks For Air Cargo Exports

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House is making another run at creating tax breaks for exports shipped out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

The House gave initial approval Tuesday to legislation authorizing up to $60 million in tax credits over several years for companies that coordinate exports through the airport.

The bill needs another House vote to move to the Senate. But the prospects of any new tax credits passing the Senate are shaky this year.

During a special session last fall, the proposed tax breaks for air cargo exports were a central part of a massive plan to overhaul Missouri's business incentives. But that plan never passed because the House and Senate could not agree on a final version.