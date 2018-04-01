Mo. House Bill Makes Proposing Gun Control Illegal

JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers proposing gun control legislation could end up in prison under a bill introduced by a Missouri House Republican. Rep. Mike Leara, of St. Louis County, said Tuesday that he has no illusions that his bill will actually pass and become law. But Leara said in a written statement that he introduced it as a matter of principle in defense of gun rights.

The legislation filed Monday would make members of the legislature guilty of a felony if they introduce legislation restricting gun rights. If convicted, lawmakers could serve prison terms of up to four years.

Leara's measure is the latest in a series of strident gun proposals in Missouri. It comes after a Democratic lawmaker proposed outlawing all assault weapons