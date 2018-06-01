Mo. House Budget Panel to Finish Work this Week

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House budget writers are expected to complete work this week on a spending plan for the fiscal year that starts in July.

The House Budget Committee plans to meet throughout the week to consider amendments to the budget outlined by its chairman, Republican Rep. Rick Stream, of Kirkwood.

Stream's budget would provide a $122 million increase in basic aid for public school districts. Schools would get an additional $156 million funding increase only if the state meets more optimistic revenue projections cited by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Stream's budget also provides a smaller increase than Nixon had proposed for the operating budgets of public colleges and universities.

The panel's final version of the budget will head to the House Rules Committee before moving to the floor.