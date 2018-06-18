Mo. House Budget Proposes Two-Tier School Funding

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new budget plan in the Missouri House would make millions of dollars for public schools and universities contingent upon a strong economy.

A proposal outlined Wednesday by House Budget Chairman Rick Stream would provide a $122 million increase in basic aid for public school districts. That's based on revenue projections agreed to by Republican House and Senate leaders.

Stream's budget would provide an additional $156 million funding increase for schools only if the state meets more optimistic revenue projections cited by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Stream's budget also provides a smaller increase than Nixon had proposed for the operating budgets of public colleges and universities. He instead proposes tens of millions of dollars for university construction projects, some