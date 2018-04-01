Mo. House Committee Backs $100 Million Increase in School Aid

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee has endorsed a $100 million funding increase for public schools that still would be significantly less than funds sought by Gov. Jay Nixon.

A budget plan embraced Wednesday by a House appropriations committee would add $100 million to the roughly $3 billion in basic aid that already goes to K-12 school districts.

Nixon had proposed a $278 million increase in basic school aid, which would cover half of the projected shortfall in the state's school funding formula.

Republican legislative leaders contend Nixon's budget proposal relies on overly optimistic revenue projections, so they have scrapped some of his suggestions.

The House committee also embraced a $43 million funding increase for public colleges and universities to be distributed based on performance criteria. That's similar to Nixon's recommendations.