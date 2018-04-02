Mo. House Committee Plans Meetings Outside Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee is planning meetings throughout the state to seek ideas for bolstering government efficiency.

The House Committee on Downsizing State Government plans to stop next week in St. Louis County, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Springfield, Joplin, Independence, St. Joseph, Columbia and Jefferson City.

Republican House member Paul Curtman is the chairman of the committee. He says meeting outside the state Capitol will allow the panel to hear from Missourians about what they think should be the role of state government.

The panel is a regular House committee and was given permission by House Speaker Tim Jones to meet during the summer.