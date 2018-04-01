Mo. House Defeats Medicaid Expansion Effort

JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic efforts to expand Medicaid coverage for lower-income adults have been dealt another defeat in the Missouri House.

Republicans voted largely along party lines Tuesday to defeat a pair of amendments that would have added $944 million to the state budget to expand Medicaid coverage for lower-income adults.

The expansion is called for under President Barack Obama's health care law. It also is backed by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, who has been traveling the state trying to build public support for it.

But the defeat Tuesday was almost a foregone conclusion, because Republican-led House and Senate committees have repeatedly rejected the Medicaid expansion this year.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year gave states the option of rejecting the Medicaid expansion called for by the federal law.