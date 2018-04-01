Mo. House Education Panel Recommends $8 for Tin Foil Hats

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's proposed budget includes billions of dollars for schools, millions more for scholarships and $8 for tin foil hats.

The $8 appropriation recommended Wednesday by a House education funding panel is only partly a joke. It's meant to make a point that some lawmakers aren't too pleased by what they consider to be paranoia about new Common Core standards for public schools.

The tin foil amendment was put forth by committee chairman Rep. Mike Lair, a Republican from Chillicothe who is a retired teacher.

His measure states that the money would fund, quote: "two rolls of high density aluminum to create headgear designed to deflect drone and/or black helicopter mind reading and control technology."

Most states have adopted the Common Core standards setting benchmarks for reading, writing and math.