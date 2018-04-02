Mo. House Endorses Child Abuse Reporting Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House members have passed legislation that would require mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect to report suspicions directly to the state's Children's Division. Currently, mandated reporters such as doctors, social workers and teachers must either report or "cause a report to be made" to the Children's Division when they suspect child abuse or neglect.

Supporters of the House legislation say that allows a mandated reporter to submit information to another person in his or her organization, who then decides whether to notify authorities. The House legislation passed 150-0 and now will be considered by the Senate.