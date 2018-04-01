Mo. House Endorses Funeral Protest Restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are trying again to restrict protests at funerals after the state's previous ban was ruled unconstitutional. The legislation would bar protests within 500 feet of a cemetery, mortuary or church from two hours before a funeral to two hours after the ceremony. House members endorsed the bill Tuesday, and it needs another vote before moving to the Senate.



Missouri approved laws in 2006 restricting protests at funerals. Last August, a federal judge declared that those laws were unconstitutional.



Supporters of the most recent legislation say families should be allowed to mourn at funerals without disturbances. Critics raised concerns about restricting free speech rights.