Mo. House Endorses Gun Law Nullification Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has endorsed legislation that would nullify some federal gun control laws the state considers to be infringements on gun rights.

But the Republican-led chamber voted 112-37 on Tuesday to remove a portion of the bill that could have sent law enforcement officers to jail for knowingly enforcing such laws.

Under previous versions of the measure, federal agents could potentially have faced up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The House bill would allow people only to sue law enforcement for enforcing certain federal laws.

The measure needs one more vote before moving to the Senate, where senators have passed a similar bill this year. The Senate version includes the possible jail term for federal agents.