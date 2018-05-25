Mo. House Endorses Limiting Union Fee Collections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has endorsed legislation that would require annual written authorization for public employee unions to receive dues automatically deducted from a worker's paycheck.

The measure endorsed Monday evening would require similar approval for unions to spend worker fees on political activities.

Supporters argued it gives public employees more control over how unions spend their fees. Opponents say it would be an undue burden on those who want to participate in a union.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed similar legislation last year. To avoid another veto, this year's Republican-supported measure would head to the August ballot instead.

The bill, know to supporters as "paycheck protection," needs one more vote before moving to the Senate. It does not apply to unions representing first responders, such as police and firefighter organizations.