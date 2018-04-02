Mo. House Endorses Naming Bridge After Musial

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri House has approved legislation seeking to honor the late St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial and deceased construction worker Andy Gammon by naming a bridge and road after each.

One bill would put Musial's name on the new Interstate 70 bridge at St. Louis if Illinois lawmakers also approved it. Separate legislation would designate a portion of I-70 after Gammon, who died during the construction of the bridge last year.

Tuesday's approval of both bills sends the measure to the Senate, which endorsed a similar proposal this year.

Musial spent his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals and was a seven-time National League batting champion. He died in January.