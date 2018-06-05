Mo. House Endorses Sex Offender Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House members have approved legislation that would make changes to the sex offender registry.

Sex offenders would be grouped into three tiers with each considered to have a different risk of committing another offense. Eventually, people could file a petition in court and ask to be removed from the registry. How long they would need to wait before filing a petition would vary depending on their tier.

Part of the legislation also seeks to increase the penalty for incest, child rape and child abuse resulting in death. Another portion adjusts the definition of rape to include instances in which a woman has become incapacitated because of the actions of a third person.

The legislation approved 101-52 on Monday now goes to the Senate.