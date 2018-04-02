Mo House Endorses St. Louis Tutoring Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members have endorsed legislation to establish tutoring centers for math and science in St. Louis.

The nonprofit centers would serve children attending any St. Louis public school in which a majority of students scored less than "proficient" on the most recent statewide assessment. Teachers would train volunteers for the program.

The tutoring centers would be required to provide transportation for the students.

The House gave the measure first-round approval Tuesday on a 101-46 vote. It requires another vote before moving to the state Senate.