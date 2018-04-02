MO House First Approves Ethanol

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The bill would require most gasoline pumped in Missouri to contain a 10% ethanol blend by January 2008, if it costs retailers no more than traditional gas. Passage on the second House vote will send it to the Senate. Ethanol is usually made from corn. Missouri has three ethanol production facilities, all built since 2000, with at least three more planned. Minnesota, Hawaii and Montana already have laws requiring ethanol-blended motor fuel. The ethanol bill is HB1270 and you can read it at http://www.moga.mo.gov.