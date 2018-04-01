Mo. House Members To Reveal Plan for New Fulton Hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri House of Representatives are planning to reveal a new budget proposal Monday that could benefit Fulton State Hospital.

House Budget Chairman Rick Stream, R-Kirkwood, said he plans to propose a new budget piece which would build a new mental health facility in Fulton.

Gov. Jay Nixon's administration and members of the legislature have quarrelled in recent weeks over how to fund a new hospital.

Previously, Nixon asked for $14 million from the House for initial bond payments with the plan to issue a total of $198 million in bonds for the hospital.

According to Nixon, the House did not include the $14 million in its budget proposal.

On February 19, Nixon released a statement saying, "Without these resources in the budget, we will be unable to move forward with the planning and design process for this urgent project."

The House claims that Nixon's proposal "would put the taxpayers on the hook for the next 25 years."

Rep. Stream said, "I have stated publicly and personally to the governor that the House will announce a funding proposal for Fulton State Hospital that will protect the taxpayers and finish the project on a time line similar to what the governor has proposed."

Fulton State Hospital is the oldest public mental health facility west of the Mississippi River. The building was originally built in 1851.

The current conditions of the building has been proclaimed as dangerous for the patients and employees of the facility.