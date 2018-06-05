Mo. House OKs Bill Focused on Injured Worker Fund

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has approved legislation aimed at replenishing a financially troubled state fund for injured workers.



The bill would allow fees to be raised on businesses and would narrow the type of future injuries covered by the Second Injury Fund. The fund has a deficit and was created to cover disabled employees who suffer a second work-related injury or illness. The House legislation also seeks to clarify that occupational diseases are covered by the workers' compensation system.



House members endorsed the legislation 109-51 on Thursday. Senators approved a different version of the legislation earlier this year. Lawmakers must approve an identical bill and have until May 17 to pass new legislation before their mandatory adjournment.