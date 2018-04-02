Mo. House OKs Restrictions on Foreign Laws

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved legislation that would limit the use of international law in state courts.

The measure would make court, arbitration and administrative agency decisions void if they are based upon a foreign legal code that does not offer the same protections as the Missouri and U.S. constitutions.

House members on Thursday approved the legislation 110-42. It now moves to the Missouri Senate. Lawmakers considered similar legislation last year.

Sponsoring House member Paul Curtman, a Republican from Pacific, says the international law restrictions are intended to protect the rights of people living in Missouri.