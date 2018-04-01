Mo. House Panel Advances Transportation Sales Tax

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee has advanced a proposed one-cent increase in the state sales tax to fund state and local transportation projects.

The increase would need approval from Missouri voters and would go back on a statewide ballot after 10 years. Officials estimate it would generate nearly $8 billion over a decade, with 10 percent dedicated to local transportation needs.

The proposal has already cleared the Senate. Tuesday's endorsement by the House Transportation Committee moves it closer to debate by the full House.