Mo. House Panel Mulls Medicaid Asset Limit Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House committee is considering raising the amount of assets elderly and disabled Medicaid recipients can hold in order to be eligible for the state health care program.

Under current law, individuals cannot hold assets totaling more than $1,000 if they want to receive state aid. But legislation outlined to the House Heath Care Policy Committee on Wednesday would raise that limit to $5,000. It would also raise the limit for couples to $10,000, up from the current $2,000 cap.

Sponsoring Rep. Anne Zerr, a St. Charles Republican, says many disabled and elderly people are forced to sell off valuable assets that could be used for emergencies in order to receive state aid.

The committee did not vote on the legislation.