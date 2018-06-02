Mo. House Panel to Take up Business Incentive Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Members of a Missouri House committee are returning to the Capitol to consider a new version of a business-incentive bill during a special legislative session. The House Economic Development Committee was scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on the legislation, setting up a potential debate the next day by the full chamber.

The committee originally was to vote on the legislation two weeks ago. But it never did so, because Republican House leaders said they wanted to first reach a consensus with senators. There still is no agreement between the House and Senate. But House leaders now say they want to at least take a vote on their version of the bill. The plan would create new incentives for international exports, computer data centers and amateur sports events.