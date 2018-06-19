Mo. House Passes Curb on Electronic Tracking

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Law enforcement could not track the location of an electronic or cellular device without a warrant under a bill passed by the Missouri House.

The legislation passed with a 134-13 vote on Thursday and now moves to the Senate. It would prohibit law enforcement from using technology to track an electronic device unless the device was reported stolen by the owner or there is a possible life-threatening situation.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Rep. Robert Cornejo, of St. Peters. He says the bill is intended to protect privacy rights and give direction to courts on warrants involving electronic tracking. Opponents say the legislation could hinder law enforcement.