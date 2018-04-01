Mo. House Passes School Transportation Measure
JEFFERSON CITY(AP) - Missouri House members have approved legislation designed to help students go to the school closest to them - even if it is located in a different district.
Students could attend school in a different district if they live at least 10 miles from their school and a building in another district is at least 5 miles closer. Parents would need to request the transfer, and it could be rejected if classrooms already are full.
House members approved the measure 85-72 on Thursday, which is just barely enough votes to pass the bill to the Senate.
Sponsoring Republican House member Rodney Schad says some children spend more than an hour each day on a bus.
Opponents raised concerns about how the transfers would affect school districts.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: