Mo. House Passes Voting Photo ID Requirement

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed legislation that would require voters to show photo identification at polling places.

The Republican-led chamber voted 103-50 in favor of a constitutional amendment that would authorize the voting requirement. The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a previous photo ID law as unconstitutional.

The House also passed a separate bill with specific details of how the voting requirement would work if voters approve the constitutional change. Under that bill, only government-issued and military IDs could be used for voting.

Republicans supported the measures and say they protect the integrity of elections and prevent fraud. Democrats opposed the voting requirement and say it would disenfranchise voters who are unable to obtain a photo ID.

Both measures now head to the Senate.