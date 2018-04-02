Mo. House Republicans Propose Smoking Policy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri House Republicans are considering a policy to let lawmakers continue smoking in their offices while encouraging them to be "conscientious" and "respectful."

Smoking is barred in the House chamber and public galleries. House rules require the Republican and Democratic caucuses to establish smoking policies for legislators' private offices.

House Democrats have decided to bar smoking in their own private offices.

Republicans have proposed requiring any of their members who want to smoke in their offices to post signs on inner doors. Smokers would be responsible for buying and using equipment to mitigate smoke emanating from their offices. They would also be encouraged to smoke only between 6 p.m. and midnight and to leave a window open.