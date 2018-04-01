Mo. House Seeks Expiration to State Rules

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has endorsed legislation that could require state agencies to justify thousands of rules every six years.



The legislation given initial House approval Tuesday would impose an expiration date on all administrative rules, forcing agencies to reconsider and republish them if they want them to continue.



The bill's sponsor, Republican Jason Smith of Salem, says the bill will make bureaucrats more accountable to the people.



But House Minority Leader Mike Talboy, a Democrat from Kansas City, warned that it could create uncertainty for businesses. It also could cost the state additional money in staff time, printing and postage.