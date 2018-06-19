MO House Speaker Confirms Intent to Run for Attorney General

JEFFERSON CITY- House Speaker Tim Jones, R- Eureka, confirmed with KOMU 8 News Friday he intends to run for Attorney General.

Jones said he will not begin seriously investing in vying for the seat until the 2014 legislative session is over.

Jones said the most important items on his agenda are two controversial issues from last session, including both "right-to-work" and "paycheck protection" that failed to make it out of the GOP-controlled House during the 2013 session.

Current Attorney General Chris Koster faced ridicule from Republicans in the Senate on Wednesday's veto session, who claimed that his letter criticizing a gun nullification bill was a political move.

Jones has yet to make an official announcement confirming his intents for candidacy.