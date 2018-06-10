Mo. House Speaker Tilley Getting Divorced

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley says he and his wife are getting a divorce after 18 years of marriage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/pnVeA) that Tilley sent a memo to fellow House Republicans explaining that he and his wife, Kellie, had grown apart emotionally -- in part, because of their demanding schedules.

Besides serving as House speaker, Tilley is running for lieutenant governor. He also works as an optometrist.

Although they live in southeast Missouri's Perry County, online court records show the divorce case was filed Sept. 14 in Shannon County. They have two daughters.