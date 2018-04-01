Mo. House Speaker to Give GOP Response to Nixon

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones will give the Republican response next week to Gov. Jay Nixon's State of the State speech.

The Democratic governor will address a joint session of the Legislature at 7 p.m. Monday in the House chamber.

The GOP response by Jones will be prerecorded and broadcast about five minutes after Nixon completes his speech.

Last year, Jones and Senate Appropriations Committee Kurt Schaefer gave a joint Republican response to Nixon's annual speech. The responsibility fell to Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder during the previous three years.