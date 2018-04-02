Mo. House Votes to Continue Studying State Pay

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has voted to give a special committee more time to find ways to boost the salaries of state employees.

A resolution approved Monday on a vote of 145-1 would keep the special panel in business and order a study of pay scales for different state jobs. The committee's members include lawmakers, other state appointees and members of the public.

The resolution says that state employees in Missouri are the lowest-paid in the nation. Earlier this year, the House passed a state budget containing a 2 percent raise, effective in July, for state employees making less than $70,000 a year.

The resolution now goes to the Senate.