MO House Bars Illegal Immigrants From College

in News Source: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Legislation barring illegal immigrants from attending public universities in Missouri could pass the House later this week. The measure also requires universities to certify to House and Senate budget committees that they have not "knowingly admitted" illegal immigrants. They could face repercussions in state funding if they allow such students to attend. The House gave the bill first-round approval Tuesday on a 117-to-38 vote. It needs a second vote to move to the Senate. Some lawmakers complained the measure encourages racism. The sponsor, Republican Jerry Nolte of Gladstone, says he just wants to ensure universities are following the law consistently. He also says such students get a degree and then can't find a job because of their illegal status.