Mo. Judge Orders Archdiocese to Release Names

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri judge has ordered the Archdiocese of St. Louis to release by the end of the working day Friday the names of all priests accused of sexual abuse in the past 20 years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis Circuit Judge Robert Dierker's disclosure order also includes the names of those who made the complaints.

The judge said the archdiocese could withhold the names of those involved in cases the church determined were "unsubstantiated," leaving it unclear what the archdiocese will ultimately release from 234 complaints identified by the court.

A woman who is suing a defrocked priest, the archdiocese and Archbishop Robert Carlson sought the records. She alleges former priest Joseph Ross began abusing her 16 years ago.