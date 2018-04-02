Mo. Judge Upholds Minimum Wage Ballot Summary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge has upheld the ballot summary of a proposed initiative asking voters to raise the state's minimum wage.

Missouri currently follows the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, because the state minimum wage would be lower. The proposed ballot initiative would raise the state minimum wage to $8.25 an hour, with an annual adjustment for inflation.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rejected a challenge by a Kansas City restaurant owner claiming that the official summary prepared by the secretary of state's office was insufficient and unfair. Beetem has not yet ruled on a challenge to the financial summary prepared by the state auditor's office.

If supporters turn in enough petition signatures by May 6, the minimum wage initiative would appear on the November ballot.