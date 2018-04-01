Mo. Jury Hears Testimony of Slain Girl's Injuries

ROLLA (AP) - Jurors in the capital murder trial of a southwest Missouri man charged with raping and killing a friend's 9-year-old stepdaughter have heard graphic testimony about the girl's injuries.

Prosecution witnesses described Wednesday the discovery of Rowan Ford's body in November 2007 in a cave or sinkhole in McDonald County. Rowan had disappeared a week earlier from the Newton County home she shared with her mother and stepfather, David Spears.

Spears' friend, 37-year-old Christopher Collings, had sometimes stayed at the home as well.

Collings went on trial this week in Pulaski County on a change of venue. The defense concedes Collings admitted the crimes but is arguing for second-degree capital murder because he had been drinking and smoking marijuana.

Spears has pleaded not guilty to the same charges and faces trial later.