Mo, Kan., Populations Holding Steady

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas and Missouri appear to bucking a population trend in the Midwest. While the region on balance is losing people to southern and western states, more people are moving to Kansas and Missouri than are moving out.



The Kansas City Star reports that new data from the Census Bureau show that Kansas and Missouri had about 25,000 more people moving into both states than moving away from 2008 to 2009. The Midwest lost 62,000 people during that same period.



Missouri had a net gain of about 11,000 from other states in 2009 from 2008. Kansas gained about 13,600 people.



The causes could be any number of factors: more retirees moving into southern Missouri, more people moving into suburbs outside Kansas City, or even a thriving Kansas meat-packing industry.