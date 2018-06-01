Mo. Labor Unions Want to Build Boeing Facility

Tuesday, December 03 2013
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - St. Louis labor leaders sent a letter to Gov. Jay Nixon Monday announcing an agreement to work extra hours to cut down the construction time of a new Boeing plant.

After Boeing failed to come to an agreement with labor unions in the Seattle area, the company is looking for a new location to build a facility to assemble the brand-new 777x aircraft.

In a teleconference from the Capitol Tuesday afternoon, Nixon told reporters that leaders of the St. Louis Building and Construction Trades Council, the Eastern Missouri Laborers' District Council and the Carpenters District Council of Greater St. Louis have promised a 24-hour work day with no overtime.

The agreement means work would be split up into three eight-hour shifts within the full 24-hour day. In a news release, Nixon's administration said the "aggressive work schedule" would double the number of work hours each week, triple the committed workforce and reduce the construction time by at least a year.

In the letter, union leaders wrote a project like the Boeing plant would normally involve six, ten-hour shifts per week.

Nixon acknowledged in the conference call the agreement was just an announcement from union leaders and said union members have not yet voted on the plan.

"These are empowered leaders that have made...that are empowered to make significant offers of this level," Nixon said. "I'm fairly confident that they speak with the thousands of construction workers that they represent."

Missouri lawmakers returned to Jefferson City Monday for a special session to put together a tax incentive package for Boeing. Lawmakers are debating whether to authorize up to $150 million worth of annual state tax breaks for the company if it meets certain job creation requirements.

Boeing employs more than 15,000 people in the St. Louis area and is the region's second-largest employer.

